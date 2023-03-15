6,468 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Bought by Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $1,370,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $2,938,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $67,859,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $1,073,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 3.8 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $13.51. 1,879,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,138,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Further Reading

