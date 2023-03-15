60,360 Shares in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Purchased by Elequin Capital LP

Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. Independence Realty Trust makes up 0.4% of Elequin Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,835,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,812,000 after acquiring an additional 533,001 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,240,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282,035 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,165,000 after purchasing an additional 101,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,807,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,234,000 after purchasing an additional 764,358 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRT shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

NYSE:IRT traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,305. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $28.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

