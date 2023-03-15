588,728 Shares in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Purchased by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 588,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned 1.12% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 10.9% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,636,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 0.5% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,586,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 17.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,637,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after acquiring an additional 248,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 718.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,636,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,654 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 4.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,182,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TBCP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. 192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,775. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

