56,254 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Bought by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 63,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $368,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,050,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,706 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $164,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BSV traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.39. 462,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,645. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $78.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.36.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

