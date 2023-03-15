548 Shares in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Purchased by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $86.89 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $77.44 and a one year high of $103.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.84.

