4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Short Interest Update

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the February 13th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $43,386.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,703.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $43,386.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,703.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 17,997 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $377,217.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,602 shares in the company, valued at $39,312,617.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,077 shares of company stock worth $1,415,800. 11.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 29.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 84,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

FDMT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 351,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,177. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $562.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.59.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.