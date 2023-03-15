45,241 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Power Corp of Canada

Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 45,241 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,000. Starbucks makes up approximately 0.6% of Power Corp of Canada’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $99.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.08. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.