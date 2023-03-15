44,239 Shares in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Purchased by Power Corp of Canada

Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,239 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of IMO stock opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $58.99.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The energy company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.27. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.3298 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. CIBC cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

