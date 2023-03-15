410,473 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 410,473 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,526,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,174. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 565.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.98. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $76.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.