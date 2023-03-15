3,108 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Acquired by Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 33.3% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,187,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,353. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a one year low of $100.27 and a one year high of $154.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.