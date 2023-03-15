301 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.14.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 in the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $128.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.17 and a 200 day moving average of $133.85. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

