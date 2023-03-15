287,147 Shares in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Bought by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 287,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,000. Black Hills accounts for approximately 1.5% of WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Black Hills as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Black Hills by 63.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3,758.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. Sidoti downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Black Hills Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BKH stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $61.21. 139,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,956. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.57. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average of $68.64.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.66%.

Black Hills Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.