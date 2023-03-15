25,438 Shares in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Acquired by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Photronics accounts for approximately 0.3% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 40,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 21,047 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 911,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,329,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.19. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $25.81.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,379 shares in the company, valued at $977,048.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

