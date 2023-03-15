25,436 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Purchased by Coco Enterprises LLC

Coco Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,494,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 477.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,233,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460,754 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,089,000 after acquiring an additional 213,612 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,286,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,517,000 after acquiring an additional 141,704 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.61. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $24.16.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.