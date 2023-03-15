2,241 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Bought by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.25 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $111.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.80 and a 200 day moving average of $105.21.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

