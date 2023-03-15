18,974 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,915,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 414.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BIO traded down $9.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $483.29. The stock had a trading volume of 93,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,315. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $607.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $468.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $730.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIO. TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

