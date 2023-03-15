18,000 Shares in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Acquired by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of eGain as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EGAN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in eGain by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of eGain by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,005,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 325,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in eGain by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in eGain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in eGain by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. 62.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain stock opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.83 million, a P/E ratio of -108.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. eGain Co. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGAN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Craig Hallum cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

