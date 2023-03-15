17 Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

17 Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,978 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 50.8% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.4% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.1% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT stock opened at $76.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

