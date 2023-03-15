17 Capital Partners LLC Sells 460 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

17 Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 26.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after purchasing an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 51.8% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,716,000 after purchasing an additional 577,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after acquiring an additional 320,130 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 37.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,581,000 after acquiring an additional 244,958 shares during the period. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 79.6% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after acquiring an additional 214,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,095.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,016 shares of company stock valued at $28,805,543. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $419.22 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $601.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $85.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.34, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Recommended Stories

