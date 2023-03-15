17 Capital Partners LLC Sells 303 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

17 Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,475,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.3% in the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 958,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,061,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $192.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.43 and its 200 day moving average is $198.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

