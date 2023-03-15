17 Capital Partners LLC Acquires 104 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

17 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $229.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $285.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

