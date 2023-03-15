15,467 Shares in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Air Lease by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after buying an additional 74,067 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Air Lease by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,324,000 after buying an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Air Lease by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Lease stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,772. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AL. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

