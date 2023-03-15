118,045 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Acquired by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 118,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $51.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,935,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,749. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $62.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.39.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

