10,999 Shares in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $3,545,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 53,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($71.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.62.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Shares of CCEP traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.20. 760,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,741. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $57.63.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

