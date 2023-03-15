10,619 Shares in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HI traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,809. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.13.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.21). Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

