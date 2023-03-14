Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Zumiez Price Performance
ZUMZ stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The company has a market cap of $402.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.38.
Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Zumiez had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $280.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zumiez
Zumiez Company Profile
Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)
- Are There Opportunities In The Silicon Valley Bank Collapse?
- Bonds are a Safe Haven Again, Still Time to Buy?
- BridgeBio’s Volatile Week Puts Biotech Stocks Under a Microscope
- Bumble Stumbles Back Below $20…Should Investors Make a Move?
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Sports a 12% Dividend But…
Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.