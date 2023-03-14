Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Zumiez Price Performance

ZUMZ stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The company has a market cap of $402.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.38.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Zumiez had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $280.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zumiez

Zumiez Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,034 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,757,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Zumiez by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,923 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.