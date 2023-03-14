Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Gap Up to $29.97

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.97, but opened at $36.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares last traded at $34.21, with a volume of 3,108,480 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZION has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.39.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,347,000 after purchasing an additional 902,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,868,000 after acquiring an additional 516,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,245,000 after acquiring an additional 304,725 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,719,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,010,000 after acquiring an additional 656,756 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,413,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,450,000 after acquiring an additional 162,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

