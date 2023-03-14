ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Up 9.2% Following Earnings Beat

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) traded up 9.2% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.78. 3,542,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 4,449,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.
The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.18. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 118.65%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.17 EPS.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $6.40 per share. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $25.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 112.08%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7.8% in the third quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 31.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 8.1% in the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter worth $719,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 14.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 25,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.05.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
