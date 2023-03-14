ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Up 9.2% Following Earnings Beat

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) traded up 9.2% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.78. 3,542,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 4,449,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.18. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 118.65%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.17 EPS.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $6.40 per share. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $25.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 112.08%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.60 to $30.40 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7.8% in the third quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 31.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 8.1% in the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter worth $719,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 14.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 25,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.05.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

