ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.18 EPS

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 118.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.17 EPS.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.05.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $6.40 per share. This represents a $25.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 122.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.60 to $30.40 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after buying an additional 2,540,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,990,000 after purchasing an additional 95,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,338,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,461,000 after purchasing an additional 107,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,231,000 after purchasing an additional 479,888 shares during the period. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

