ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $6.40 Per Share

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 6.40 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $25.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 117.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

Shares of ZIM traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.19. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $91.23.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 118.65% and a net margin of 42.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

A number of research analysts have commented on ZIM shares. Barclays cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.60 to $30.40 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after buying an additional 2,540,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after buying an additional 1,897,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,166,000 after buying an additional 935,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,787,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,231,000 after buying an additional 479,888 shares in the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.