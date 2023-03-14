Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $1.32

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.32, but opened at $1.28. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 535,883 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Zhihu Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $793.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zhihu

About Zhihu

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Zhihu by 628.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Featured Articles

