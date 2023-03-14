Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Update

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the February 13th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zedge

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zedge by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zedge by 15.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 81,531 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Zedge by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Zedge in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zedge by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Zedge alerts:

Zedge Trading Down 2.8 %

Zedge stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 79,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,771. Zedge has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge ( NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zedge had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. Its products include Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers, Zedge Premium, and GuruShots. The company was founded by Tom Arnoy in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.