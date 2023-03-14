Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 403,900 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 341,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Down 12.8 %

YUEIF stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. Yue Yuen Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

