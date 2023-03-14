Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Short Interest Update

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 240,900 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the February 13th total of 276,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtant Medical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtant Medical stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. CWM LLC owned 0.09% of Xtant Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xtant Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN XTNT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.69. 16,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,196. Xtant Medical has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

