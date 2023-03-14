XSGD (XSGD) Price Hits $0.74

XSGD (XSGD) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, XSGD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One XSGD token can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002955 BTC on exchanges. XSGD has a market capitalization of $57.48 million and $1.74 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.92 or 0.00410016 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,095.95 or 0.27731126 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,691,260 tokens. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

