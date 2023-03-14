Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WYNN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.64.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $106.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.87. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $116.50. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 2.01.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,184.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,279. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,104,000 after buying an additional 100,246 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,234,491 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $526,181,000 after purchasing an additional 55,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $561,659,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $244,804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

