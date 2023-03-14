Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.74 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $24,399.17 or 0.99762620 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $3.74 billion and $519.24 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 153,264 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers.

To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

