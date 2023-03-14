WOW-token (WOW) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $30.19

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $295.84 million and $30.19 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.82 or 0.01258287 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00011125 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00025561 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $402.03 or 0.01627537 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000933 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02961379 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $21.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars.

