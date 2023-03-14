WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $295.93 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $295.93 million and approximately $29.52 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $311.48 or 0.01292850 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00011315 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.34 or 0.01661667 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00025766 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000917 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02961488 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $33.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

