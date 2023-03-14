Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Trading Up 22.2%

Shares of Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Rating) rose 22.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 295,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 502% from the average daily volume of 49,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Willow Biosciences Stock Up 22.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 19.96 and a quick ratio of 19.71. The stock has a market cap of C$13.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company also produces cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and varin cannabinoids, such as cannabigerovarin, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin.

