Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Telemetry Investments L.L.C.

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises 0.9% of Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW traded up $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.87. 105,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,875. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on WTW shares. Citigroup started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.23.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.