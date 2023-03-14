Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 931,800 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 528,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $227.49 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,425,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,699,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,333,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.23.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

