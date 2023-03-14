William Blair Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s Stock Performance

NYSE:TLYS opened at $7.43 on Friday. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tilly’s Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,529,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth about $10,451,000. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in Tilly’s by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 717,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 579,046 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tilly’s by 58.4% during the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 435,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the third quarter worth about $2,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.