William Blair Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.
Tilly’s Stock Performance
NYSE:TLYS opened at $7.43 on Friday. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45.
Tilly’s Company Profile
Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
