Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.45 EPS

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whole Earth Brands had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Whole Earth Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Whole Earth Brands Trading Up 16.7 %

Shares of FREE opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85. Whole Earth Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $123.42 million, a P/E ratio of 98.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,306,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after buying an additional 11,293 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,777,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after buying an additional 41,952 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,110,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 120,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 19,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 49,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FREE. Cowen decreased their price objective on Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

