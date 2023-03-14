Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Issues Earnings Results

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($1.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whole Earth Brands had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Whole Earth Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Whole Earth Brands Trading Up 16.7 %

FREE stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Whole Earth Brands has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $123.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.03 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FREE shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Whole Earth Brands by 2,975.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 635,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 614,846 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter valued at about $6,643,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter worth about $3,506,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 441.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 443,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.