Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Issues Earnings Results

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($1.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whole Earth Brands had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Whole Earth Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Whole Earth Brands Trading Up 16.7 %
FREE stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Whole Earth Brands has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $123.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.03 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FREE shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Whole Earth Brands Company Profile
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
