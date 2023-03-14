WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Down 24.5% Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $45.21 million and approximately $722,464.22 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.34 or 0.00333339 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00025003 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013788 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000711 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009733 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000751 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004123 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00017423 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.