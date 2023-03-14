Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WHR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $131.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. Whirlpool has a one year low of $124.43 and a one year high of $199.07. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.96%.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whirlpool

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.