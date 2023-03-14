Whalerock Point Partners LLC Sells 599 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 14,955.6% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 451.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FDIS traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $61.58. 8,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,815. The firm has a market cap of $991.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.22. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $82.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.54.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.