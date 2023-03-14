Whalerock Point Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 0.1% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded up $3.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.81. 381,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,809. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.