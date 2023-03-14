Whalerock Point Partners LLC Invests $202,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 42,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $400,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,755,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,262,000 after acquiring an additional 100,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 74,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.61. 45,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,358. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $103.76.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

